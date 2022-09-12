Regency Centers Co. (REG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on October 4th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Regency Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a payout ratio of 125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.83. 2,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $78.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.