Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $46,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,303,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,886,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $349,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded down $10.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $714.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,100. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $607.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $741.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.