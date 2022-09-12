REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Raised to $52.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.33.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $28.87 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $72,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 9,132 shares of company stock valued at $277,579 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 82,730 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.