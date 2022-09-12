Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Purchased by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,680 shares during the period. Relmada Therapeutics makes up about 5.2% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 2.63% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $21,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.03. 4,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,177. The firm has a market cap of $962.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $33.82.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $306,309.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,246.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

