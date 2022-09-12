ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised ReneSola from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ReneSola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ReneSola has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

ReneSola Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.24 million, a PE ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 2.20. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Insider Activity

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $671,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,322,148.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

