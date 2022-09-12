Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) is Freshford Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Freshford Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,993,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,163 shares during the quarter. Resideo Technologies accounts for 6.5% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Resideo Technologies worth $47,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $21.92. 8,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,031. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.18. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

