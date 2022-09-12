Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

