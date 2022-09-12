Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,941 shares of company stock valued at $376,347. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

