Ripio Credit Network Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $33,866.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00067166 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.