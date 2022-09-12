Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

