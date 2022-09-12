ROOBEE Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.41 million and $844,832.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00095811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00070329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00030921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007607 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security."

