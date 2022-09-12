Royal Bank of Canada Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $57.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.93.

EQT stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

