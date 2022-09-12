Royal Bank of Canada Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $57.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.93.
EQT Trading Up 2.7 %
EQT stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41.
EQT Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -22.06%.
Institutional Trading of EQT
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQT (EQT)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.