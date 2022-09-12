Ryan Specialty (RYAN) and Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ryan Specialty to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59% Ryan Specialty Competitors 3.48% 18.23% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 202.67 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.40 billion $800.15 million 34.08

Risk and Volatility

Ryan Specialty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ryan Specialty and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 897 1127 27 2.48

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.97%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 36.78%. Given Ryan Specialty’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Ryan Specialty competitors beat Ryan Specialty on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

