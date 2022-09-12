Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $234,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,813,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

