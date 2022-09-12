SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $384.33 Average PT from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $384.33.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its position in SBA Communications by 40.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 482,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,797,000 after buying an additional 139,599 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,404,000 after purchasing an additional 42,421 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 433.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $330.77 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.90. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.41 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

