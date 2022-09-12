Scholtz & Company LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Scholtz & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,588 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $87.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

