Scholtz & Company LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $233,726,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,345.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,581,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,660,000 after buying an additional 1,472,292 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $25.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.