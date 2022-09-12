Scholtz & Company LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $233,726,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,345.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,581,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,660,000 after buying an additional 1,472,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $25.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.