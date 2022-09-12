Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38.

