Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 17,185 Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX)

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Novonix Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of Novonix stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.56. Novonix Limited has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

Get Novonix alerts:

Novonix Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.