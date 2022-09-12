Scholtz & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 27,095 Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 680.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $31.60.

