Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.70

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,040 ($36.73) to GBX 3,050 ($36.85) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,180 ($38.42) to GBX 2,970 ($35.89) in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91.

Shares of Schroders are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 15th. The 20-17 split was announced on Thursday, September 15th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 15th.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

