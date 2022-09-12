Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by First Capital Advisors Group LLC.

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,064. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59.

