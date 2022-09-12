Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.58 and last traded at $60.58. Approximately 1,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 541,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 578,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,220,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,258 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,093,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after buying an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

