Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG trimmed its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up 2.6% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.46% of Sensata Technologies worth $36,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $574,829,000 after purchasing an additional 386,640 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after buying an additional 123,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after buying an additional 451,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,546,000 after buying an additional 134,115 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

