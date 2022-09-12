Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Invests $101,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kyndryl Stock Up 3.5 %

In other Kyndryl news, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. 6,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,368. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.