Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Invests $101,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co purchased a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NYSE:KD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. 6,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,368. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $52.00.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
