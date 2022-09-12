SHIELD Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $80,416.32 and $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

