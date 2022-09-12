Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Boosted by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 852,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,519,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KGI Securities lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

