Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Siegfried in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Siegfried Stock Down 15.0 %
SGFEF opened at $730.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $730.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $762.16. Siegfried has a 52 week low of $730.00 and a 52 week high of $859.25.
Siegfried Company Profile
Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.
