SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,794,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,815 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 5.34% of SilverCrest Metals worth $69,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 22.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

SILV traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 736,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,009. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.07 million, a P/E ratio of -596.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

