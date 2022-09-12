SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKYW. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.20.

SKYW stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.78.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 165.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 174.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

