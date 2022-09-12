Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $110.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.30.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $102.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $182.24.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

