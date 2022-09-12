SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $56.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.