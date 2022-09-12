Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,400 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($17.42) to GBX 1,243 ($15.02) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,458.60 ($17.62).

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

LON SN opened at GBX 1,104.50 ($13.35) on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 994.80 ($12.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,407.45 ($17.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,301.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,090.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,187.64.

Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Nephew

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,250.00%.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Erik Engstrom acquired 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,010 ($12.20) per share, with a total value of £3,353.20 ($4,051.72).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

