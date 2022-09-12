Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) is Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,671,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292,169 shares during the quarter. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI comprises approximately 11.7% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.34% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $77,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 455,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 43,003.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,520,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,157 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of IPOF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Company Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.