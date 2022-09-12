SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Insider Sells $698,343.68 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36.

On Monday, June 27th, Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $693,634.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $313.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 122.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.69 and its 200 day moving average is $290.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,873,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

