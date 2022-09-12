Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Head to Head Comparison

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and ASML’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $17.13 million 6.60 $2.54 million $0.10 71.91 ASML $21.29 billion 9.65 $6.96 billion $17.39 28.81

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. ASML is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A ASML 1 2 9 1 2.77

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sono-Tek and ASML, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ASML has a consensus price target of $747.91, suggesting a potential upside of 49.28%. Given ASML’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASML is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Volatility & Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASML has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and ASML’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 9.02% 11.83% 8.83% ASML 31.36% 64.93% 20.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ASML beats Sono-Tek on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies. It also offers metrology and inspection systems, including YieldStar optical metrology solutions to measure the quality of patterns on the wafers; and HMI e-beam solutions to locate and analyze individual chip defects. In addition, the company provides computational lithography and software solutions to create applications that enhance the setup of the lithography system; and mature products and services that refurbish used lithography equipment and offers associated services. It operates in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Netherlands, Europe, the United States, and rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

