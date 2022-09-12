Spark New Zealand Limited (SPKKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

