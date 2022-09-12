Spark New Zealand Limited (SPKKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Spark New Zealand has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.
About Spark New Zealand
