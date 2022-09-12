SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Capitalization Reaches $52,789.83

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $52,789.83 and $105,322.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001980 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00033657 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel (CRYPTO:SFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official website is srk.finance. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

