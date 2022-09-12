SparkPoint (SRK) Market Cap Hits $3.14 Million

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $261,180.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,840,924,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for SparkPoint is www.sparkpoint.io.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store.SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

