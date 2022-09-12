SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Centerstone Investors LLC

Centerstone Investors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 17.3% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $160.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

