SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 415,768 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.99. 9,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,151. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

