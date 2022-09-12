SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 111,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,993,992 shares.The stock last traded at $50.44 and had previously closed at $50.58.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,048,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

