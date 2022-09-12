Spire (NYSE:SR) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $74.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Price Performance

NYSE SR opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Spire’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Spire by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spire by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 336,825 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spire by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 308,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.