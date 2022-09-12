Starbase (STAR) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Starbase (STAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $220,163.09 and $34,260.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,339.02 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00051349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.40 or 0.00471780 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00063744 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

