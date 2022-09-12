StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AAME opened at $3.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.29. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

