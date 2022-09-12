StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inphi Price Performance

Inphi stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. Inphi has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.27 and a 200-day moving average of $172.27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.