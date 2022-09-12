StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QTNT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

Quotient Price Performance

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.19 on Friday. Quotient has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, Director Zubeen Shroff purchased 4,666,666 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $1,399,999.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,995,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,918,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,354. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,154 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quotient by 9,156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,929,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quotient by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Articles

