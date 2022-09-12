StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $4.74 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 million, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies
About TESSCO Technologies
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.