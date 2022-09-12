StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $4.74 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 million, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

