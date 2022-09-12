StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
TSBK stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.
In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.
