StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

TSBK stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

Insider Transactions at Timberland Bancorp

In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

