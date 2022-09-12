StockNews.com Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to Hold

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.61. 589,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,392. AGCO has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.88.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,255 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in AGCO by 27,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,298,000 after buying an additional 772,995 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $58,666,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 60.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 694,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,406,000 after purchasing an additional 261,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 53.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 222,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

